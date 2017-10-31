Dr. Jack Gelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Gelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Gelman, MD
Dr. Jack Gelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gelman works at
Dr. Gelman's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-3300
Gelman Plastic Surgery9611 165th St Ste 12, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 737-7588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Gelman at South Suburban hospital with an injury of my wrist and forearm years ago. He was very helpful, supportive, and seemed to genuinely care about my health and wellbeing. He has a wonderful patient first attitude, and is only interested in his patients’ care and not the politics of the healthcare reform or insurance agencies. He believes in going over all the options available, and will try all conservative care first, instead of just jumping to surgery. I trust Dr. Gelman
About Dr. Jack Gelman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.