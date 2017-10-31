See All Plastic Surgeons in Munster, IN
Dr. Jack Gelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jack Gelman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Gelman, MD

Dr. Jack Gelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gelman works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC
    730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 924-3300
  2. 2
    Gelman Plastic Surgery
    9611 165th St Ste 12, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 737-7588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gelman?

    Oct 31, 2017
    I first met Dr. Gelman at South Suburban hospital with an injury of my wrist and forearm years ago. He was very helpful, supportive, and seemed to genuinely care about my health and wellbeing. He has a wonderful patient first attitude, and is only interested in his patients’ care and not the politics of the healthcare reform or insurance agencies. He believes in going over all the options available, and will try all conservative care first, instead of just jumping to surgery. I trust Dr. Gelman
    Thaddeus N. in Munster — Oct 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jack Gelman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jack Gelman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gelman to family and friends

    Dr. Gelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jack Gelman, MD.

    About Dr. Jack Gelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891843520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Gelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jack Gelman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.