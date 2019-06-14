Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD
Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Greenwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greenwood's Office Locations
-
1
Port Jefferson Office120 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwood?
Very thorough Dr. Takes notes throughout your initial interview.. Very calm manner which works well with someone as nervous as I am. Secretary is very accommodating and sweet.
About Dr. Jack Greenwood, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851396865
Education & Certifications
- NYU
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Bucknell
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwood works at
Dr. Greenwood has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenwood speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.