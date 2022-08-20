See All Dermatologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Jack Griffith, DO

Dermatology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Griffith, DO is a Dermatologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Griffith works at Alta Dermatology Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alta Dermatology Medical Group
    7365 Carnelian St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 948-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rash
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rash

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Griffith is kind and attentive. He took time with me and answered all my questions. I highly recommend him if you need a dermatologist.
    Sharon — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Griffith, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1407884315
    Education & Certifications

    • Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    • University of California Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Griffith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at Alta Dermatology Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

