Dr. Jack Griffith, DO is a Dermatologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Alta Dermatology Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.