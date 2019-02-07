Dr. Jack Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Hall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
-
1
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 461-6837Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.619 E MASON ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
-
3
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 324-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hall is the best cardiologist in Decatur , I recommend him often to others. Everytime time I have had a problem with chest pain needed stints put in he doesn’t fool around he gets you in real quick. Being a type1 diabetic my heart disease started at 39 much thanks to Dr Hall I will be 55 this year! Added bonus he explains everything to you, Never leaves you guessing or in the dark about your health.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558337857
- Meth Hosp of Indiana
- Meth Hosp of Indiana
- Meth Hosp of Indiana
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
