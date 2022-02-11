Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM
Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
Dr. Jack Andrew Harvey DPM Inc1234 E North St Ste 106, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 823-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great doc
About Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033475678
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Hosp
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harvey speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
