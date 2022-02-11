Overview of Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM

Dr. Jack Harvey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Harvey works at Dr. Jack Andrew Harvey DPM Inc in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.