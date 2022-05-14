See All Plastic Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (100)
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD

Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hensel Jr works at Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hensel Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center
    1205 Two Island Ct Unit 203, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 493-4498
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750374351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nashville Plastic Surgery|Summa Health Systems Hospital
    Residency
    • AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Hensel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hensel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hensel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hensel Jr works at Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hensel Jr’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

