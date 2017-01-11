Dr. Jack Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jack Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School Of Med New York Ny|New York University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 580-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jack Huang is a nice guy and an excellent doctor. I had suffered with digestive problems for years and had been treated by a few doctors, unsuccessfully. Under Dr. Huang's care I have finally found relief! THIS GUY IS MY HERO!
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Minnan and Tagalog
- 1003802380
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- McGraw Medical Center of NorthWestern University
- New York University School Of Med New York Ny|New York University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
