Overview of Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD

Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Inge Jr works at Mid-Carolina OB/GYN in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.