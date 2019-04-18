Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD
Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Inge Jr works at
Dr. Inge Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Wilkerson Obgyn4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inge Jr?
45 year old female, DaVinci Robotic Hysterectomy removing all but ovaries with Dr. Inge 3/4/2019 and I couldn't be more pleased. I told him at my 2.5wpo appointment that he had given me a new lease on life and he certainly has. From the very first appointment, I received excellent patient care from all aspects at Mid Carolina including Billing, Front Desk, Nursing and especially Dr. Inge. I truly cannot praise Dr. Inge enough. He makes his patient a priority during an appointment giving them
About Dr. Jack Inge Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992796361
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inge Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inge Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inge Jr works at
Dr. Inge Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inge Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inge Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inge Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.