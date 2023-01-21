Dr. Jack Jacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Jacoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Jacoub, MD
Dr. Jack Jacoub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Jacoub works at
Dr. Jacoub's Office Locations
-
1
Compassionate Cancer Care Med Grp Inc18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7330
-
2
OC Blood & Cancer Care9940 Talbert Ave Ste 100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Laguna Hills Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (944) 380-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacoub?
Dr. Jacoub has been my oncologist for 12 years. He is always concerned, knows my facts and test results, and is easy to talk to. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jack Jacoub, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528016318
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada At Reno
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacoub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoub works at
Dr. Jacoub has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacoub speaks Arabic.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.