Dr. Jack Jallo, MD
Dr. Jack Jallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
3
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Jallo operated on me after a serious cervical spinal injury. One year later I am mobile and active. He worked a miracle from temporarily paralyzed to where I am today. Very thankful
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720076706
- Temple University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Jallo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jallo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jallo has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
548 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.