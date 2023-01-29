Overview of Dr. Jack Jallo, MD

Dr. Jack Jallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Jallo works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.