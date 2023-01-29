See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Jack Jallo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (548)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jack Jallo, MD

Dr. Jack Jallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jallo works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jallo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 548 ratings
    Patient Ratings (548)
    5 Star
    (470)
    4 Star
    (50)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Dr Jallo operated on me after a serious cervical spinal injury. One year later I am mobile and active. He worked a miracle from temporarily paralyzed to where I am today. Very thankful
    About Dr. Jack Jallo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1720076706
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

