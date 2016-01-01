See All Pediatric Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jack Jedwab, MD

Pediatric Urology
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Jedwab, MD

Dr. Jack Jedwab, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Jedwab works at JACK JEDWAB, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jedwab's Office Locations

    Jack Jedwab, MD
    2270 Kimball St Ste 214, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 377-7575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Phimosis
Hydrocele
Hydrocele

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jack Jedwab, MD

  • Pediatric Urology
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427188879
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jedwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jedwab has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Jedwab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedwab.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

