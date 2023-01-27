Dr. Jack Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Jensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Jensen, MD
Dr. Jack Jensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Athletic Orthopedics & Knee Center9180 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 984-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He spends the time to understand your needs and how best to restore you to health
About Dr. Jack Jensen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Orthpaedic Fracture Clinic Of Eugene, Adult Reconstructive Surgery, Knee Surgery, Sports Medicine
- Chief Resident, Orthopaedic Surgery, Hermann Hospital/St. Joseph's Hospital/Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospital
- Hermann Hosp-U Tex Affil Hosps
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Washburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jensen speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
