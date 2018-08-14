Overview

Dr. Jack Jue Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Jue Jr works at UC DAVIS MEDICAL GROUP in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.