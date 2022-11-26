See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jack Khouri, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jack Khouri, MD

Dr. Jack Khouri, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Khouri works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khouri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Malnutrition
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malnutrition
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  Diarrhea
Dysentery
Fever
  Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
  Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  Bedsores
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
  Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
  Purpura
Rash
  Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jack Khouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851739668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Khouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khouri works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Khouri’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

