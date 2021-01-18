Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotlarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD
Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Kotlarz's Office Locations
Kotlarz Ent. and Facial Plastic Surgery6100 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 471-2377
Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr and the office staff are very friendly. He has helped me from many years of pain and several sinus surgeries by other Dr’s he finally fixed the problem. He is compassionate and a caring Dr.
About Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotlarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotlarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotlarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotlarz has seen patients for Sinusitis, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotlarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotlarz speaks Polish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotlarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotlarz.
