Overview of Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD

Dr. Jack Kotlarz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Kotlarz works at Kotlarz Ent & Facial Surgery in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.