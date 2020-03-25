Dr. Kraft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Kraft, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Kraft, MD
Dr. Jack Kraft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Kraft's Office Locations
Med7 Urgent Care Center4156 Manzanita Ave Ste 100, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 483-5400
Med7 Urgent Care Center701 Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 772-6337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best and Cooperative doctors explained everything in laymans terms to me highly recommended. I was greatly surprised at 20 lb. I need to know big words he would break it down to me I'm thankful for that man. And he was honest and truthful about my situation. You can't ask anything mor from a Dr. If I could I give that man 6 stars out of 5.
About Dr. Jack Kraft, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538102116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.