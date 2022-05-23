Dr. Jack Krajekian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krajekian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Krajekian, DMD
Overview of Dr. Jack Krajekian, DMD
Dr. Jack Krajekian, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They completed their residency with TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Krajekian works at
Dr. Krajekian's Office Locations
Hurricane Office100 Prestige Park Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-0272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kanawha Office4307 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-1092
Charleston Office1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 254-4044Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Parkersburg Office417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Directions (304) 834-3905
Huntington Office3135 16th Street Rd Ste 20, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-1092Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vinton Office895 E WASHINGTON AVE, Vinton, VA 24179 Directions (540) 344-7252Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did my sons wisdom teeth removal quickly and effectively. His staff is extremely caring and really goes the extra mile.
About Dr. Jack Krajekian, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1790768562
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krajekian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krajekian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krajekian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krajekian works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krajekian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krajekian.
