Dr. Jack Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Lam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Carolina pain Consultants4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3034
Carolina Pain & Spine110 Capcom Ave Ste 200, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 229-4046Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
WakeMed Cary Interventional and Diagnostic Spine C1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-1885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rex Pain Management Center3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions
Carolina pain Consultants3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3486
Rex Pain Management Center3050 Duraleigh Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (984) 215-6950Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Physicians' Care Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met Dr. Lam I went away saying wow he's an good listener. He cares about not just pain meds to take care of your pain but all the other things to get you to the point of pain. Such as things that trigger pain, weight loss etc. Yes at times I caused him to say the same thing over and over but it sunk in and I wished I met him when I was younger. He's helped me get to the point where I've decided to try all the other alternatives such as losing weight, cbd, pain patch etc. I realize I'll always have pain. And lots of the time it's just masking the problem . I want to truly know when I have unbearable pain and may need something so at this time I've decided to try no opiates thankyou Dr. Lam.
About Dr. Jack Lam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management
- Anesthesiology
- General Surgery
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.