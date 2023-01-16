Overview

Dr. Jack Lam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at American Anesthesiology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.