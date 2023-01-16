See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jack Lam, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Lam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Lam works at American Anesthesiology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina pain Consultants
    4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3034
  2. 2
    Carolina Pain & Spine
    110 Capcom Ave Ste 200, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 229-4046
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    WakeMed Cary Interventional and Diagnostic Spine C
    1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1885
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Rex Pain Management Center
    3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Carolina pain Consultants
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 954-3486
  6. 6
    Rex Pain Management Center
    3050 Duraleigh Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 215-6950
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis of the Ankle
Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis of the Ankle

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 16, 2023
    The first time I met Dr. Lam I went away saying wow he's an good listener. He cares about not just pain meds to take care of your pain but all the other things to get you to the point of pain. Such as things that trigger pain, weight loss etc. Yes at times I caused him to say the same thing over and over but it sunk in and I wished I met him when I was younger. He's helped me get to the point where I've decided to try all the other alternatives such as losing weight, cbd, pain patch etc. I realize I'll always have pain. And lots of the time it's just masking the problem . I want to truly know when I have unbearable pain and may need something so at this time I've decided to try no opiates thankyou Dr. Lam.
    Blanche Hagger — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Jack Lam, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    19 years of experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1578721395
    • 1578721395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology
    Residency
    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

