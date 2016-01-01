Dr. Jack Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma & Sleep Center245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 722-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Jack Lee, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083675318
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Newark|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University of Medicine
- Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.