Overview

Dr. Jack Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Lee works at Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.