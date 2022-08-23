Overview of Dr. Jack Lewis, MD

Dr. Jack Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Lewis works at USMD Mansfield Urology Clinic in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.