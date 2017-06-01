Dr. Lissauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Lissauer, MD
Dr. Jack Lissauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Gastroenterology Association of Cleveland Inc.3700 Park East Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-7188
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Been with him for four years he's an excellent doctor always listen to my issues An got to the bottom of my problems would highly recommend him his nurse is excellent staff is very friendly
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lissauer works at
