Dr. Jack Long, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Urology Austin in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.