Dr. Jack Lunderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Lunderman, MD
Dr. Jack Lunderman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunderman's Office Locations
- 1 361 Regency Ridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-9847
-
2
Jack C Lunderman MD7036 Corporate Way, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-9841
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having a rough day a couple weeks ago and called the office late in the day around three. Dr. Lunderman personally called me at 7:15 that evening. He is a wonderful and intelligent doctor.
About Dr. Jack Lunderman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871694679
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunderman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunderman has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunderman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunderman.
