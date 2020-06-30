Overview of Dr. Jack Morgan, MD

Dr. Jack Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Morgan works at Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.