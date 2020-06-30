Dr. Jack Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Morgan, MD
Dr. Jack Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP5100 Poplar Ave # 2719C, Memphis, TN 38137 Directions (901) 614-0470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan saved my life and I will be forever grateful to him. I was a mess when I first went to him. He doesn’t always say what I want to hear but he does say what I need to hear. He tells you straight . I highly recommend him AND his office staff. They are wonderful.
About Dr. Jack Morgan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1215973490
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
