Dr. Jack Morgan, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (13)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Morgan, MD

Dr. Jack Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Morgan works at Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP
    5100 Poplar Ave # 2719C, Memphis, TN 38137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 614-0470

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215973490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.