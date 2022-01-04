Overview of Dr. Jack Oak, MD

Dr. Jack Oak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Oak works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.