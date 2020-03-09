Dr. Jack Oats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Oats, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Oats, MD
Dr. Jack Oats, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Oats' Office Locations
OCLI - East Setauket4 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 941-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
complete exams, no rushing, no pushing of products or services
About Dr. Jack Oats, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114921558
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
