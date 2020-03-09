See All Ophthalmologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Jack Oats, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Oats, MD

Dr. Jack Oats, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Oats works at OCLI Vision in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oats' Office Locations

    OCLI - East Setauket
    4 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 941-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Nearsightedness
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2020
    complete exams, no rushing, no pushing of products or services
    — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Jack Oats, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114921558
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Oats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oats has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oats accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oats has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oats. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oats.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

