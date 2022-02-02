Dr. Jack Obadia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Obadia, DO
Dr. Jack Obadia, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Gynecolgy Center of Phoenix2222 E Highland Ave Ste 225A, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 234-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Te da mucha seguridad y confianza . Muy profesional.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1750398251
- Allentown Genl Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Obadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obadia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obadia speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.