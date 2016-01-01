Dr. Jack Haj Obeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haj Obeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Haj Obeid, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Haj Obeid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Adventhealth Tampa, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Haj Obeid works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic1245 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 382-2560
-
2
Tampa Pulmonary and Sleep Institute17929 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 751-7855Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Adventhealth Tampa
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haj Obeid?
About Dr. Jack Haj Obeid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1104808054
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - Houston Health Science Center
- U TX
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- American University of Beirut, Lebanon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haj Obeid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haj Obeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haj Obeid works at
Dr. Haj Obeid speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haj Obeid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haj Obeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haj Obeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haj Obeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.