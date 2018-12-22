Overview

Dr. Jack Ohringer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Ohringer works at Aurora Gastroenterology Clinic in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.