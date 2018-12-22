Dr. Jack Ohringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Ohringer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Ohringer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Ohringer works at
Locations
Aurora Gastroenterology Clinic10400 75th St Ste 208, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-5600
- 2 3811 Spring St Ste 202, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-7356
Aurora Medical Group Inc13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 799-8479
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Ohringer is a great doctor. I was very upset when I got a letter from Ascension that he was no longer with them. I would really like to know where he went. He is one of the best GI doctors I have ever had. I have a year before I have to go in again and I hope I can find him.
About Dr. Jack Ohringer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285658393
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ohringer has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohringer.
