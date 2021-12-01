Dr. Jack Pines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Pines, MD
Dr. Jack Pines, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Uro-medix601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 300, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-9999
Uro-medix Inc2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd PH 2, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (754) 707-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff was very friendly and Dr. Pines took the time to explain to me exactly what my condition was in terms I could understand. He was very helpful and patient.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami School of Medicine Jackson Memorial Hospitals
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Pines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pines has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.