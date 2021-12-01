See All Urologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Jack Pines, MD

Urology
3.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jack Pines, MD

Dr. Jack Pines, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pines works at Uro-medix in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uro-medix
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 300, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-9999
  2. 2
    Uro-medix Inc
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd PH 2, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 707-5680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jack Pines, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285699447
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine Jackson Memorial Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Pines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pines has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

