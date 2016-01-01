See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jack Potts, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Potts, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 274-5494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Jack Potts, MD

  • Forensic Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245348812
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.