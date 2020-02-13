Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD
Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Rashkin works at
Dr. Rashkin's Office Locations
Respiratory Specialists Pl.1840 Mease Dr Ste 307, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 797-7846
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6128
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always found Dr. Rashkin to be extremely pleasant and very caring. The only thing I can think of that some people are saying bad things about him is that maybe it’s them and not him.
About Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851399885
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashkin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rashkin speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashkin.
