Dr. Reingold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Reingold, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jack Reingold, DPM
Dr. Jack Reingold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS.
Dr. Reingold works at
Dr. Reingold's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group1011 Devonshire Dr Ste F, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Reingold for custom shoe orthotics. I believe Dr. Reingold is the very best type of person to see for custom orthotics because he practices at his own shoe store (The Active Foot Store) - which demonstrates that he has a special interest in custom orthotics, and in the shoes that can alleviate foot problems. This is in contrast to the many podiatrists who really only want to do foot surgeries. I also experienced that he and his staff were straightforward and honest - thoroughly professional.
About Dr. Jack Reingold, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS
Dr. Reingold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.