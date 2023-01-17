Dr. Jack Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Rock, MD
Dr. Jack Rock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K11, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
*Dr. Rock is a very caring, kind doctor.
- University Md
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rock has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.
