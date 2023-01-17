Overview of Dr. Jack Rock, MD

Dr. Jack Rock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.