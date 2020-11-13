Dr. Jack Rosemarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosemarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Rosemarin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Digestive Disease and Nutrition Center of Westchester LLC2 Westchester Park Dr Ste L-1, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 683-1555
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rosemarin is a wonderful doctor. I have been seeing him for the past 25 years for IBD, along with my other family members, who all have similar issues, a genetic curse! Thanks to Dr. Rosemarin, we have a good life.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Yale Affil Hosps
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rosemarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
