Overview

Dr. Jack Rosenfeld, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.