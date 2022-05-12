Overview of Dr. Jack Rubin, MD

Dr. Jack Rubin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, College Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Jack Rubin MD A Prof Corporation in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Norwalk, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.