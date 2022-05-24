Dr. Jack Scariano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scariano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Scariano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Scariano, MD
Dr. Jack Scariano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Scariano works at
Dr. Scariano's Office Locations
1
Jack Scariano Jr MD PLLC139 Fox Rd Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 769-9595Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Roane Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scariano?
My appointment with Dr. Scariano was great. I have been fighting with the VA since 2012 concerning a TBI that I suffered while I was in the Army. Dr. Scariano and his nurse were very methodical during the exam, pointing out many mistakes that the 4 VA neurologists had made in the past. If I ever need to seek out a neurologist in the future, I would definitely pick Dr. Scariano and his entire staff.
About Dr. Jack Scariano, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255333977
Education & Certifications
- Lousiana State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scariano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scariano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scariano has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Parkinsonism and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scariano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Scariano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scariano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.