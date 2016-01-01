Dr. Schocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Schocker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Schocker, MD
Dr. Jack Schocker, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Schocker's Office Locations
-
1
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Schocker, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356313852
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Schocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schocker has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.