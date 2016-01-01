See All Radiation Oncologists in Altoona, PA
Dr. Jack Schocker, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Altoona, PA
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Schocker, MD

Dr. Jack Schocker, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Schocker works at Altoona Regional Health System in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schocker's Office Locations

    Altoona Regional Health System
    620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 (814) 889-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Schocker, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356313852
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schocker works at Altoona Regional Health System in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schocker’s profile.

    Dr. Schocker has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

