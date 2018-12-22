Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD
Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Seaquist's Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4561
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a TKD last year it went great. So much so that I had Dr. Seaquist do my other knee this week so far it has been a good experience. I would recommend him without question
About Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1699705145
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Med Ctr
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaquist has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.