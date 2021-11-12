Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedwick II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD
Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Sedwick II works at
Dr. Sedwick II's Office Locations
Alyeska Center for Facial Plastic Surgery3831 Piper St Ste S433, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-1142
Geneva Woods Surgical Center3730 Rhone Cir Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-4764
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was short and efficient. Dr Sedwick is always professional and friendly.
About Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942272059
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Sedwick II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedwick II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedwick II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedwick II works at
Dr. Sedwick II has seen patients for Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedwick II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedwick II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedwick II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedwick II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedwick II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.