Overview of Dr. Jack Shao, MD

Dr. Jack Shao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Shao works at Regional Pet Scan LLC in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.