Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Clayton, NC
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM

Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Sibrizzi works at Clayton Foot and Ankle PC in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sibrizzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clayton Foot and Ankle PC
    11618 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste 108, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 585-6607
  2. 2
    442 E Main St Ste A, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 585-6607

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I am visiting (from out of state) my daughter and family for the holidays. I needed to get my toenails cut (which are very bad) since I am 95 years young! Dr. Sibrizzi is better than my Podiatrist at home who I've been seeing for many, many years. He really cares about the people who come in to see him! He makes you feel at home and comfortable. His family is his office staff who are also very nice and friendly! I would definitely recommend him to anyone that needs an experienced and very kind Podiatrist!
    Elizabeth C. — Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM
    About Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518247881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sibrizzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sibrizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sibrizzi works at Clayton Foot and Ankle PC in Clayton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sibrizzi’s profile.

    Dr. Sibrizzi has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibrizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibrizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibrizzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sibrizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sibrizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

