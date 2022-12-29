Dr. Sibrizzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM
Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Sibrizzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sibrizzi's Office Locations
-
1
Clayton Foot and Ankle PC11618 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste 108, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 585-6607
- 2 442 E Main St Ste A, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 585-6607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sibrizzi?
I am visiting (from out of state) my daughter and family for the holidays. I needed to get my toenails cut (which are very bad) since I am 95 years young! Dr. Sibrizzi is better than my Podiatrist at home who I've been seeing for many, many years. He really cares about the people who come in to see him! He makes you feel at home and comfortable. His family is his office staff who are also very nice and friendly! I would definitely recommend him to anyone that needs an experienced and very kind Podiatrist!
About Dr. Jack Sibrizzi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518247881
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sibrizzi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibrizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibrizzi works at
Dr. Sibrizzi has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibrizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibrizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibrizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sibrizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sibrizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.