Overview of Dr. Jack Siegel, MD

Dr. Jack Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.