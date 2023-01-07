Dr. Jack Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Siegel, MD
Dr. Jack Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Professional and kind. I am truly blessed to have Dr. Siegel as my Doctor. He went above and beyond to ask clarifying question about all my health issues. He provided detailed answers to my questions. I feel at ease and genuinely cared for.
About Dr. Jack Siegel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770512006
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
- George Washington University School Of Med|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.