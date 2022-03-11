Dr. Jack Silvers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Silvers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Silvers, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Brentwood Dermatology Medical Group11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 826-2051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Silvers, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649214784
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvers speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvers.
