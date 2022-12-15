Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Stewart, MD
Dr. Jack Stewart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Comprehensive Pulmonary and Primary Care of Orange County1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 750, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 361-6600
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He’s the most compassionate Dr.you’ll ever known I have big problems on my lungs that needed surgery and they take care of me…all his staff are very professional and knowledgeable of their work….very courteous….!!
About Dr. Jack Stewart, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
