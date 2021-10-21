See All Dermatologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Jack Tom, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Tom, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Tom works at Schweiger Dermatology - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown
    260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 863-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Accepted Insurance:
1199SEIU

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Oct 21, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Tom for over 30 years. He is the best dermatologist. He is brilliant and an excellent diagnostician. His work ethic is unparalleled. Dr. Tom takes time to listen to his patients, and he is so caring. Unbeatable! I will truly miss Dr. Tom!
    Marie T — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Jack Tom, MD

    Dermatology
    41 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1093724239
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship: NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education: New York University School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
