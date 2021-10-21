Dr. Jack Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Tom, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 863-3223Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Tom for over 30 years. He is the best dermatologist. He is brilliant and an excellent diagnostician. His work ethic is unparalleled. Dr. Tom takes time to listen to his patients, and he is so caring. Unbeatable! I will truly miss Dr. Tom!
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tom works at
Dr. Tom has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.