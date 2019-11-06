Overview of Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD

Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Tubbs works at Associates in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.