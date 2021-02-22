Overview

Dr. Jack Walzel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walzel works at Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.