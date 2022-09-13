See All Nephrologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Jack Waterman, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jack Waterman, DO

Dr. Jack Waterman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Waterman works at Metropolitan Health Partners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Health Partners, LLC
    900 Village Square Xing Ste 250, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 962-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Waterman, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588623128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Waterman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waterman works at Metropolitan Health Partners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Waterman’s profile.

    Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Hypertension, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

