Overview of Dr. Jack Waterman, DO

Dr. Jack Waterman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Waterman works at Metropolitan Health Partners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.