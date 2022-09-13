Dr. Jack Waterman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Waterman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Waterman, DO
Dr. Jack Waterman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Waterman works at
Dr. Waterman's Office Locations
Metropolitan Health Partners, LLC900 Village Square Xing Ste 250, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 962-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Waterman for 24 years. He treats me like family. On numerous occasions...while I was in the hospital...he would get out of bed to come see me in the hospital or call me to calm me down. He has pulled up a chair to my bed and sat down with me for an hour at 1030 at night to talk He is very thorough...cares tremendously and is the best doctor...Randi and Kathy his PA's are the best. Michelle too. I love them all and am grateful that I have them.
About Dr. Jack Waterman, DO
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Hypertension, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.
